Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 165,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

