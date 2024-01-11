Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.