Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the December 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,862. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

