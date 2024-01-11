Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

KBWB stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.