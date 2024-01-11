Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after buying an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,435,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $168.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $112.36 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

