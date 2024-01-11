Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $11.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

