Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $408.25. 9,866,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,956,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.69. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $273.74 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

