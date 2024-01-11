Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.50

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 159474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $525.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 364.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

