Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,715. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

