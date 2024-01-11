Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 321,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 245,222 shares.The stock last traded at $87.92 and had previously closed at $88.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

