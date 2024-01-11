Investors Buy High Volume of Bitfarms Call Options (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 10,179 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BITF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 47,748,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,585,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

