Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,643 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the average volume of 2,303 put options.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 5,217,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on CHK shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

