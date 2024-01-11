Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 10,132 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average daily volume of 8,434 put options.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 1,017,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.