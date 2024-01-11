Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 39,971 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 475% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,947 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OIH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.10. 371,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

