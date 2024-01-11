Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.80. 329,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,983. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,402 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

