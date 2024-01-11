iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Decreased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.