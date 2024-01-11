iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Trimmed by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 170,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 490.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 140,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AOR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 478,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $53.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

