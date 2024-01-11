iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 539,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 576,695 shares.The stock last traded at $62.69 and had previously closed at $63.15.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.