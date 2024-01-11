iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.4% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.97. The company has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

