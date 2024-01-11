iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is BSW Wealth Partners’ Largest Position

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

