iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $480.35

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $480.35 and last traded at $478.47, with a volume of 461813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $478.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $369.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,360,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

