iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.