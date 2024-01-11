iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

