iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.04. 2,802,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,985. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

