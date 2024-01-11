iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 66,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

