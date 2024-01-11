iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.13

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.13 and last traded at $104.51, with a volume of 34236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.38.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.