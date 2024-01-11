iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.13

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.13 and last traded at $104.51, with a volume of 34236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.38.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.