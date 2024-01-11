iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Lowered by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $30,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 246,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

