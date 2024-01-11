iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.52. 3,400,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.