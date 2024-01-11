iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $105.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

