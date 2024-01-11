iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,801 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $89.45 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

