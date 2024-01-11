iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 7,270.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129,122 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

