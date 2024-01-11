iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 75,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

