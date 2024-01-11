iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 66.4% in December

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.97. 429,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,723. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

