iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,697,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,539,005. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.