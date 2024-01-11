iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after purchasing an additional 150,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,278,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,683,000 after acquiring an additional 68,662 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFAV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.67. 475,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.