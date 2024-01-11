iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 653.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,086,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279,369 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

