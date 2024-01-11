iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stake Increased by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 21.0% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.637 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

