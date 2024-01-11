iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,493 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVLU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 68,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,611. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.