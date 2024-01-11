iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 171,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 106,895 shares.The stock last traded at $100.02 and had previously closed at $100.14.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447,605 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,218,000 after buying an additional 5,254,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

