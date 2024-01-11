iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,786,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 120,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.66. 1,512,066 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.90. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

