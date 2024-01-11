iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $364,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS SMMV opened at $35.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

