iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Strategic Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 283,793 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

