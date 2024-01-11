iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,197 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 17.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $63,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,429. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

