iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.