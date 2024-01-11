iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,340,000 after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.70. The stock had a trading volume of 410,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,300. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

