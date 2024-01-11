iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,689,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $163.53. The stock had a trading volume of 730,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

