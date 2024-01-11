iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $192.61. 29,810,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,735,336. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

