iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.49. 20,052,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,528,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.