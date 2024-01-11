iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 675,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,823,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SHV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.31. 818,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
