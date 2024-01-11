iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 675,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,823,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.31. 818,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

