iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVE stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 895,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $175.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

